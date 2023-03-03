Canada police rescue Mexicans from alleged trafficking ring

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have announced arrests in an international labor trafficking ring. York Region police say than 60 Mexican nationals lured to Canada with the promise of good jobs were made to live and work in “deplorable” conditions and feared deportation if they spoke out. York Region police say 64 people were rescued last month from locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Five members of an alleged criminal human trafficking organization are facing multiple charges and police are looking for two others. Det. Sgt. Gary McBride says the men and women who were trafficked worked at farms, factories and warehouses.

