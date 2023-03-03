Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer. Eighteen-year-old Steven Montano of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence. Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said the officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side. He’s been identified as 32-year-old Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The bail hearing was held Friday a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

