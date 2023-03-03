Accusations against relatives a blow to Colombian president

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has asked prosecutors to investigate accusations made against his brother and one of his sons that appear to go against his campaign pledges to promote peace and fight corruption. Petro, an ex-guerrilla who was elected as Colombia first leftist president last year, has promised to fight corruption and bring “total peace” to the country. The prosecutor’s office said it had started looking into the accusation against Nicolás Petro, the president’s son, that he kept irregular donations to his father’s presidential campaign. The president’s brother is accused of involvement in a ring that allegedly received benefits for helping drug traffickers enroll in the government’s “total peace” program.

