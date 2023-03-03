A decade under Maduro, migration marks Venezuelans’ lives

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Few Venezuelans have not had their lives touched by migration over the last 10 years, when more than 7 million people left the struggling South American country. The political, economic and humanitarian crisis has marked the entirety of President Nicolas Maduro’s government. He became Venezuela’s leader a decade ago this March after then-President Hugo Chavez died. People in Venezuela these days long for evenings or weekends spent around a grill with loved ones who have left. Meanwhile members of the diaspora abroad lament missed birthdays, graduations and funerals.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.