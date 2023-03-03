3 Indiana men guilty in fatal shooting of 3 men, 1 woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor says three Indianapolis men have been convicted of murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of three young men and a young woman found slain in a ransacked apartment. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Friday that Cameron Banks, Desmond Banks and Lasean Watkins were convicted of four counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges stemmed from the February 2020 shooting deaths of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills. A fourth suspect, Rodrience Anderson, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

