Woman pleads guilty in Detroit-area election threats case

DETROIT (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to texting threats to a Detroit-area election official after a November 2020 meeting to certify local results in the presidential race. The Detroit News reports 25-year-old Katelyn Jones, formerly of Olivet, Michigan, faces up to 10 years in federal prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 11. She entered the plea Thursday. Investigators say Jones targeted Monica Palmer, the Republican chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and her family. She apparently was upset that Palmer and another Republican on the four-member Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify Wayne County’s election results on Nov. 17.

