Walgreens won’t sell abortion pill by mail in 20 states

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens says it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states. The statement comes after attorneys general in 20 U.S. states last month warned Walgreens and CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A Walgreens spokesperson confirms that the company sent a response to each of the attorneys general saying that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states. Nineteen states have imposed restrictions on abortion pills, but there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.

