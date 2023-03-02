Singapore PM’s brother says govt persecuting his family

BANGKOK (AP) — The brother of Singapore’s prime minister is accusing government authorities of persecuting his family after it emerged that he and his wife were under official investigation. Lee Hsien Yang has long been at odds with his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, over the will of their late father — Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. Following news he was under investigation over allegations he lied under oath during proceedings related to the will, Lee Hsien Yang wrote on Facebook: “The persecution of my family by the Singapore authorities continues unabated.” The prime minister had no immediate comment but has previously rejected his brother’s allegations.

