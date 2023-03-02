Serbs rally in support of replaced anti-graft prosecutors

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — About 2,000 people in Serbia have rallied in support of two anti-corruption prosecutors who allegedly were replaced after investigating corruption at the country’s state-run power company. The protesters gathered outside the Serbian government headquarters on Thursday shouted “Thieves!” before marching toward the public prosecutor’s office. They demanded the reinstatement of the prosecutors and the removal of their superiors. The prosecutors have told Serbian media they were transferred from the anti-corruption office as they ordered the arrests of suspects. The Superior Public Prosecutor’s office in Belgrade said the transfers were routine. Graft is believed to be widespread in Serbia, where a populist government has ruled practically unchallenged for 10 years.

