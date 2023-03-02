Protesters for Sami rights removed by police in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police have removed activists from the entrance to two government offices as campaigners continued their protest against a wind farm that they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. The activists are mainly teenagers. They began their protest a week ago and have been blocking the entrance to several ministries in the Norwegian capital since Monday. They say that a wind farm is still operating despite a ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court in October 2021 that said that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami. Norwegian police took away the activists on Thursday from the finance and culture ministries.

