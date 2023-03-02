One more man arrested in case of slain Hong Kong model

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested a man accused of assisting another suspect in the gruesome killing of model Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator. The arrest of the 41-year-old man brought the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to six. Officers believe the man, who worked in a yacht rental company, attempted to help another suspect flee Hong Kong. The gruesome killing of 28-year-old Choi has gripped many in Hong Kong and across the border in mainland China since the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime. Her ex-husband and former in-laws have been charged with murder.

