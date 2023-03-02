NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the fire in last month’s Ohio train derailment melted a key part of the tank cars filled with toxic chemicals. Federal officials are now warning railcar owners to check their fleets for similar flaws. The National Transportation Safety Board says investigators determined the pressure relief valves’ aluminum covers on three of the five tank cars carrying vinyl chloride melted. The board says some of the metal was found around the valves. The failure of the release valves was part of why officials breached the cars and burned off the vinyl chloride.

