New Orleans Saints running back pleads not guilty in connection to 2022 alleged assault

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was in a Nevada District courtroom Thursday for his initial arraignment and he pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to an alleged assault that occurred in February 2022.

Kamara pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit battery gross misdemeanor and one count of battery substantial bodily harm felony.

Kamara, along with three other men – including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Christopher Lammons – were arrested in February 2022 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and charged after the victim reported being battered at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard, CNN previously reported.

Lammons and the two other men, Percy Harris and Darren Young, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Shortly before the arrest, Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas as one of the top running backs in the league.

The four men will face a jury trial in July.

