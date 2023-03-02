Lufthansa flight shows turbulence still causing injuries

U.S. airlines have made steady improvements to their overall accident rate in recent years. But turbulence continues to be a major cause of accidents and injuries. A Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany is the latest example. The Airbus A330 reported severe turbulence over Tennessee Wednesday and was diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport. Seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be minor. Experts say that climate change is expected to make turbulence worse. And while improvements in forecasting will help, not everyone expects the technology to be perfect. Experts say that simply wearing a seatbelt during the entire flight will significantly reduce one’s risk of getting hurt.

