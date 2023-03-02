Iranian warships in Rio de Janeiro stirring concern abroad

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The arrival this week to Rio de Janeiro of two Iranian warships that Brazil’s government authorized to dock has prompted rebukes both from Israel and the U.S. On Thursday, one of the two ships was spotted off shore Rio’s world-famous south zone of beaches, while the other was docked downtown. The IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena ships are authorized to stay in Rio until March 4. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control last month designated both ships for sanctions. Brazil’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment on the statements from the Israeli and American officials.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.