Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary is further delaying a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession bids. The postponement announced Thursday is the latest in a series that have frustrated Western allies as the Nordic countries seek membership in the military alliance. The delay pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning March 20. The move comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet approved the two bids. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that a delegation would visit Sweden and Finland over what he alleged were blatant lies spread about Hungary by the two countries. Yet some critics say the move is just another attempt to stall holding a vote on NATO membership.

