Guinea, Ivory Coast repatriating citizens from Tunisia

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — The West African nations of Guinea and Ivory Coast are repatriating citizens who want to leave Tunisia after the country’s increasingly authoritarian leader called for a crackdown on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. The first flight with 49 Guinean nationals arrived back in the capital, Conakry, late Wednesday. Ivory Coast also said Wednesday it has identified at least 500 Ivorians who want to leave Tunisia. Mamaaissata Sacko, a Guinean mother of three children, said her family had been attacked while residing in Tunisia, and she said they were living in fear. Tunisia’s president is accused of inflaming the situation with comments he made last month about migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

