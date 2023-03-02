GOP senators: Computer chip money underwriting ‘woke’ agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators says the Biden administration is taking $39 billion in federal money that’s meant to build computer chip factories and using it to further “woke” ideas such as requiring some recipients to offer child care and encouraging the use of union labor. The administration responds that those parts of guidelines announced this week will improve the likelihood of attracting companies to build semiconductor factories and people to work there. The administration sees the guidelines as a starting point for working with companies to ensure value for taxpayers. But Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says President Joe Biden is jamming in “woke and green agenda items” that’ll make it harder for him to pass future legislation.

By JOSH BOAK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.