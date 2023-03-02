Germany: Teen dies after being shot by 81-year-old neighbor

German authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head by an 81-year-old neighbor. Prosecutors said Thursday that the teen died of his injuries in the hospital late Wednesday a day after the shooting took place in the northern town of Bramsche. The gunman is an Italian citizen. He also shot at the teen’s mother but missed before turning the gun on himself. He suffered serious injuries. Prosecutors said the man remains hospitalized. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted manslaughter. Authorities said there appeared to have been quarrels among the neighbors. But it wasn’t clear yet whether this was the motive for the shooting. They said the suspect is a hobby marksman and used a small caliber pistol in the killing.

