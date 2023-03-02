Florida prosecutor faces scrutiny after TV crew attack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has asked for records from a state attorney regarding a suspect in the fatal shootings last week of a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman. The request is leading to speculation that he is poised to remove a second Democratic state prosecutor. DeSantis’ general counsel earlier this week sent a letter to State Attorney Monique Worrell about prior arrests and prosecution decisions for the 19-year-old suspect. DeSantis last year removed Andrew Warren, a Tampa prosecutor, over his pledges not to pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatment.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

