Blinken met with Russian foreign minister for first time since Ukraine war began

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday for the first time since the war in Ukraine began more than a year ago.

The brief contact on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi marks a significant moment as high-level engagements between the United States and Russia have become exceedingly rare since the start of the war last February. Blinken and Lavrov’s meeting comes amid some of the most heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow in decades.

According to a State Department official traveling with Blinken, the two spoke for roughly 10 minutes.

“I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START treaty, which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Russian Federation. Mutual compliance is in the interest of both our countries. It’s also what people around the world expect from us as a nuclear powers,” Blinken said at a press conference later on Thursday.

“I told the foreign minister that, no matter what else is happening in the world or in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control, just as the United States and Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War,” Blinken said.

Blinken added he “raised the wrongful detention of Paul Whelan as I have on many previous occasions.”

“The United States has put forward a serious proposal. Moscow should accept it,” he said.

The top US diplomat also called on Russia to “End this war of aggression. Engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and durable peace.”

“President Zelensky has put forward a 10 point plan for a just and durable peace. The United States stand ready to support Ukraine through diplomacy to end the war on this basis,” Blinken said. “President Putin, however, has demonstrated zero interest in engaging, saying there’s nothing to even talk about unless and until Ukraine accepts and I quote ‘the new territorial realities,’ while doubling down on his brutalization of Ukraine.”

“I wouldn’t say that coming out of this encounter there was any expectation that things will change in the near term,” the State Department official told the traveling press.

Blinken approached Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting, according to both the State Department official and Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“Blinken asked for contact with Lavrov,” Zakharova told CNN. “Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov) spoke on the go, as part of the second session of the twenty [G20], there were no negotiations, meetings, etc.”

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was in Geneva last January — just weeks before the Russia invaded Ukraine. Blinken and Lavrov were both present at several meetings together over the past year, but had not spoken with each other on those occasions.

As recently as Wednesday, Blinken suggested he would not meet with his Russian counterpart at the meeting in the Indian capital.

“No plans to see either at the G20, although I suspect that we’ll certainly be in group sessions of one kind or another together,” Blinken said at a press conference Wednesday, referencing both Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

The two spoke by phone last July for the first time since the start of the war. In that “frank and direct conversation,” Blinken said he “pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” the latter of whom was freed in a prisoner swap in December.

