UN slams deployment f South Sudan troops in disputed region

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has condemned the deployment of South Sudanese troops in an area of the disputed region of Abyei, which both Sudan and South Sudan claim. The world body warned on Wednesday that the deployment in the southern part of Abyei would create “untold suffering and humanitarian concerns” for civilians in the area. There was no immediate comment from South Sudanese authorities, and a spokesman for the ruling military in Sudan did not answer a request for comment. The U.N. says the deployment followed renewed fighting within and around Abyei between rival sides. It urged both sides to stop fighting and “allow the political process to resolve the lingering crisis.”

