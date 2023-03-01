Poland probes emails from hacked account of govt official

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two opposition lawmakers in Poland say prosecutors have opened an investigation into some emails from the hacked mailbox of a former government official to determine if classified information was leaked. The investigation is connected to the private mailbox of an aide to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that was hacked in 2021. The aide, Michal Dworczyk, resigned last year. Government officials have blamed Russian and Belarusian hackers and cast doubt over the authenticity of the leaked correspondence. The opposition lawmakers said Wednesday. The opposition lawmakers said the decision by prosecutors to open the investigation probe last week confirmed that the hacking was a major issue and the leaked emails were genuine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.