Malaysia leader alarmed by Myanmar’s refugee crisis

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says more than 200,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to his country and urgently called for new ways to persuade Myanmar’s ruling generals to resolve the civil conflict. His host in Manila, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., reiterated the need for the enforcement of a five-point peace plan forged by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Myanmar’s top general. But Anwar said new areas should be explored for how Myanmar’s generals can be persuaded to work and collaborate with ASEAN. He says the crisis in Myanmar “cannot be considered as purely internal because it’s affecting the security and welfare of the region.”

