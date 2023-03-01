Georgia star DT Carter charged with racing in fatal accident
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant alleging that Carter was racing his Jeep Trackhawk against the Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony. Carter was due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine.