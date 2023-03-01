Ex-U.S. Rep. Buyer of Indiana goes on trial over stock buys

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer of Indiana has gone on trial on insider trading charges. He’s accused of illegally garnering stock windfalls by exploiting his consulting clients’ corporate secrets years after he left Congress. Buyer’s lawyers counter that he was a stock market buff who did his research, made some profitable trades and didn’t even know about his clients’ private plans when he made the purchases that came under prosecutors’ scrutiny. The Republican served in Congress from 1993 to 2011. He chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee for a time and served as one of the House prosecutors during former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

