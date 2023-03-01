Ex-Packer Guion gets 1 year for domestic violence assault

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in jail. He had pleaded no contest in a domestic violence assault at his home last fall. A Brown Circuit Court judge sentenced Guion on Tuesday. The judge also ordered Guion to serve three years’ probation and complete a domestic violence intervention program. WLUK-TV reports Guion had pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. Police called to his Green Bay residence Sept. 26 found a woman “intoxicated and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her.” Guion told officers he and the woman had been drinking. He admitted she might be hurt and said he “lost it a little bit.”

