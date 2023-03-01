Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:14 pm

Chicago mayor’s race shows impact of crime in COVID’s wake

KEYT

By SARA BURNETT and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas ran a campaign laser-focused on public safety and support for the police as he advanced to a runoff. The message resonated Tuesday with voters in this Democratic city in a way it might not have before the COVID-19 pandemic, when rates of violent crime spiked. Vallas will face progressive challenger Brandon Johnson in the city’s April 4 runoff. They finished ahead of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was criticized for her response to the increased crime and who became the first one-term mayor in Chicago since 1983. The race is the latest example of a churn in urban politics in the pandemic’s aftermath.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content