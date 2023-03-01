Air Force relieves six leaders at nuclear base after lapses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says six officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel and logistics support for a North Dakota nuclear missile base were relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities. A defense official says the dismissals were based on safety inspections and reflect the tougher line the Air Force has taken on discipline within its nuclear ranks after a series of past safety concerns and controversies. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the firings publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

