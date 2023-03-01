Agreement: Fewer names needed for New Orleans mayor recall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court agreement would drop the number of signatures needed to force a recall election against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by 5,000. The agreement was awaiting approval from a state judge Wednesday. A spokesman for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the settlement would drop the number of valid signatures needed to 44,975. That’s 5,000 fewer than once thought needed. A recall petition requires signatures from 20% of qualified voters. Recall organizers had sued election officials saying voter rolls still list hundreds of dead people and thousands of voters who should be placed on an “inactive” list because they have likely moved.

