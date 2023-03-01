After shootings, Michigan State to restrict building access

Public access to most buildings at Michigan State University will be restricted at night, starting March 13. It’s one in a series of security steps in response to shootings that killed three students and injured five more. Students, faculty and staff will need to use campus ID cards to get electronic access at buildings, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. Michigan State plans to make it possible to lock 1,300 classrooms from the inside by the fall semester. Students, faculty and staff will also be required to complete “active violence intruder training” next fall. President Teresa Woodruff says the steps will help the campus “reclaim our sense of safety.”

