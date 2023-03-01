3 Kansas City officers shot while executing search warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say three Kansas City police officers were shot and wounded while executing a search warrant, prompting a standoff at a home. Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters outside a hospital that the tactical response team officers had begun to breach a door around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were fired upon. Graves says the officers returned fire and were taken to the hospital, where they were in non-life-threatening condition. The shooting prompted a standoff early Wednesday at the home and the chief said no one was immediately taken into custody. The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that the standoff was continuing as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.