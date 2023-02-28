Ugandan lawmaker introduces new anti-LGBTQ legislation

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan lawmaker on Tuesday introduced draft legislation that he said seeks to prohibit homosexuality in the East African country, voicing widespread anti-gay sentiment that has peaked in recent days. The lawmaker, Asuman Basalirwa, said his bill would punish “promotion, recruitment and funding” related to LGBTQ activities. Most lawmakers in the chamber in Uganda’s capital Kampala stood up in support. Speaker Anita Among said that Uganda’s legislators are “either with us or you’re with the Western world.” She said that legislators would show support by raising their hands when the bill eventually is put to a vote.

