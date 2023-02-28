Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — An emotional audition on “American Idol” by a survivor of a Texas high school shooting prompted tears from the judges and criticism of the country’s response to gun violence. Trey Louis was one of the students at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 when another student fatally shot 10 people on campus. After his audition, which aired on Sunday, Louis told the judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — that one of the reasons he wanted to participate in the singing competition was because of the shooting. Perry cried and Richie said: “We have tolerated this for so long, too long.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.