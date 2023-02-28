Reviving Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin’ calls on body memory for fuel

NEW YORK (AP) — Choreographer Wayne Cilento faced an uphill task planning a revival of Bob Fosse’s revue “Dancin’ for Broadway. There was no video made of the original show, no script to study and none of the steps had been recorded. Fortunately, Cilento had a secret weapon: It was all in his body. Cilento was one of the 16 original dancers when the show landed on Broadway in 1978, and many moves were still lodged in his body. He says it’s “definitely muscle memory.” Cilento has been tasked to not only direct the late Fosse’s original vision but also update it, both honoring the theater legend and also pulling his show into 2023.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.