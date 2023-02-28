Opera Philadelphia resets 3 new works composed by women

Opera Philadelphia has rescheduled three new works composed by women that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse” will be given its world premiere on Sept. 21 in the opening of the company’s O23 Festival. Jennifer Higdon’s “Woman with Eyes Closed” has been rescheduled for September 2024 and will run alongside the U.S. premiere of Missy Mazzoli’s “The Listeners.” Opera Philadelphia announced its O23 Festival and 2023-24 schedule along with some details of its O24 Festival, which starts the company’s 50th anniversary season.

