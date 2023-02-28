No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine, IG says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s inspector general said Tuesday that to date his office has found no evidence that some of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands, but that those investigations are only in their early stages. Keeping the aid protected from waste or fraud has become a critical part of keeping continued support for Ukraine intact in Congress, where some lawmakers have already begun to question why the U.S. is spending so much to help Kyiv.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

