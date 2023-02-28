Moroccan jailed for beheading European hikers kills himself

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Authorities say a Moroccan from an Islamic State-affiliated ring who was sentenced to death for the beheadings of two Scandinavian tourists has killed himself in prison. The facility where he was incarcerated in the eastern city of Oujda said in a statement that his body was found by staff Tuesday. The prisoner was among ring members convicted in 2019 of involvement in the gruesome killings of two young women, one from Denmark and one from Norway. The women were killed in 2018 while on a backpacking trip in the Atlas Mountains, near the city of Marrakech. The killings sent shock waves through Morocco and beyond.

