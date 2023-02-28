Mississippi enacts ban on gender-affirming care for minors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18. It is part of a broad effort in conservative states to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. Mississippi’s new law took effect when Reeves signed it Tuesday. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced in statehouses around the U.S. this year. That is the highest in a single year. Rob Hill, state director of Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, says the new law will “demonize and alienate transgender kids” who are already vulnerable.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.