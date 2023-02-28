Memphis officer killed in line of duty honored at funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer who was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library has been remembered at his funeral as a strong, proud and dedicated U.S. Marine and public servant. Officer Geoffrey Redd died Feb. 18, two weeks after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Library. Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Memphis Police Department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church, the Greater Community Temple of the Church of God in Christ. Redd’s funeral was held Tuesday. Pastors read from the Bible and strong-voiced singers performed religious anthems, backed by a choir.

