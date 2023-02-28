Mayor: Water pressure should return to NJ city after break

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say water pressure should be gradually returning to a small New Jersey city across the Hudson River from Manhattan stricken by a water main break that left most residents with no water service or low water pressure. Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla says crews have successfully isolated the broken water main. He said Tuesday evening that water pressure should gradually return in the coming hours. The problems in Hoboken began around noon Monday when a construction crew accidentally struck a water main. Public schools and municipal offices were closed and Hoboken University Medical Center started evacuating some patients Tuesday because of the lack of water.

