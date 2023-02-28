Japan PM: Ban on same-sex marriage not discrimination

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory, insisting that constitutional freedom of marriage only envisions heterosexual unions, a comment that triggered criticism he is backtracking despite his recent apology and meeting with LGBTQ people. Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, known for its conservative family values and reluctance to promote gender equality and sexual diversity, is virtually the main opposition to legalization of same-sex marriage and other measures of equality for LGBTQ people. Kishida said disallowing same-sex couples to marry is not discrimination by the state and he doesn’t think he is prejudiced.

