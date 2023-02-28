Idaho joins Texas lawsuit over new federal clean-water rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has joined a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration’s waterway protections, claiming the rules are too vague and violate state sovereignty rights. The lawsuit was originally filed in southern Texas’ federal courts Jan. 18, and amended to include Idaho on Monday. The states contend that a new interpretation of a Clean Water Act rule is too vague, oversteps the bounds of federal authority and puts the liberties of states and private property owners at risk. The rule defines which U.S. “waters of the United States” qualify for protection under the Clean Water Act. A similar lawsuit was filed by a group of 24 states earlier this month.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.