Greece: Dozens hurt in fiery train collision, derailment

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in northern Greece say they are helping dozens of passengers injured in train collision and fiery derailment early Wednesday. The collision between a freight train and and oncoming passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars, police said. At least three of the derailed cars caught fire. Vehicles from the fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene from several nearby towns to help transport injured passengers and free others trapped in the wreckage.

