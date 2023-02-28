GOP’s Portman launches center to foster civility in politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is joining forces with the University of Cincinnati to create a center fostering civility and bipartisanship in politics. The university’s board approved the Portman Center for Policy Solutions on Tuesday. It will be housed within the university’s School of Public and International Affairs. A statement said the center will work to develop future leaders, by providing academic programming, scholarships, internships and case studies drawn from Portman’s prolific lawmaking career and other efforts that sought common ground. Portman retired last year after three decades in public service, expressing dismay over partisanship and gridlock in Washington.

