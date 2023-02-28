French soccer president resigns amid misconduct probe

PARIS (AP) — French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët has resigned. A government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and management style. Le Graët is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties. The federation says he submitted his resignation to a meeting of the executive committee. Federation vice president Philippe Diallo is handling Le Graët’s duties on an interim basis. The audit report concluded last month that Le Graët’s behavior toward women was inappropriate and highlighted other dysfunctions at the federation.

