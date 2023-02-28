Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas’ police chief

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Family members of victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting have confronted Texas’ police chief in an emotional end to a day of protests at the state Capitol over gun laws. On Tuesday, Velma Duran, whose sister Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last May, scolded Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw as other Uvalde residents and gun control supporters looked on inside a committee room, where McCraw was preparing to leave after testifying to lawmakers.

