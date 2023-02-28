Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive is pleading guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges as part of a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors building their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Tuesday’s plea by the cryptocurrency company’s former engineering director, Nishad Singh, raises to three the number of people prosecutors say have pleaded guilty in connection with what they call one of the biggest frauds in history. The charges that 27-year-old Singh agreed to plead guilty to carry potential penalties of up to 75 years in prison if he fails to fully cooperate, including by testifying at any trials.

