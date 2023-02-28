EPA opens office near site of Ohio toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says he doesn’t want any stigmas attached to the Ohio community where a train derailed and spewed toxic gases three weeks ago. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says he’s pushing the railroad to clean up the mess as fast as possible. He says the agency is continuing to monitor the air around East Palestine. State and federal officials say testing has shown no signs of contamination from the derailment in the air or the village’s water system. The EPA on Tuesday opened an office where people can sign up for air monitoring and cleaning services.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.