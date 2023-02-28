Doctor: Hospital in disputed Somaliland city shelled, 1 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A doctor says the main hospital in a disputed city in the Somaliland region has been shelled and at least one person has died during an upsurge of violence. Dr. Ahmed Abdi told The Associated Press by phone from Las-Anod that four mortar shells struck the hospital on Tuesday. He said some of the eight people wounded were in critical condition. Two of the hospital’s three ambulances were destroyed. Among the wounded were patients recovering from earlier fighting that has killed dozens of people. Somaliland’s defense ministry denied that the army shelled the hospital and described such reports as “fake news.”

